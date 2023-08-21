Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
comunicato stampa

MUSEUM OF BROADWAY OPENS NEW SPECIAL EXHIBIT CELEBRATING CHICAGO

02 agosto 2023 | 18.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Featured on Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Hot List as one of "The Best New Museums in the World!"

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Broadway recently opened a new special exhibit dedicated to Broadway's longest currently running American musical CHICAGO. ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, is a retrospective of CHICAGO's 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years. Guests can get a closer look at artifacts, stunning costumes worn by some of CHICAGO's starry cast members, and even feel like they're a part of the show in an exclusive photo activation. ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical will be open until September 10, 2023.

Admission to this brand-new special exhibit is included with any ticket to The Museum of Broadway, which can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets.

The Museum of Broadway, which opened to the public this past November, is located in the heart of New York City's Times Square at 145 W. 45th St. and is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and the people who make them.

As part of this immersive and interactive theatrical experience guests travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase – and show off – dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests learn more about the pivotal shows that transformed the landscape of Broadway and the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow. Overall, the museum highlights more than 500 productions from the 1700s-present. Some of the exhibits included throughout the timeline showcase props and artifacts from the Broadway productions of ThePhantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Rent, Company, Cabaret, and many more.

The museum also features "The Making of a Broadway Show" exhibit, designed by David Rockwell, which honors the community of brilliantly talented professionals – both onstage and off – who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

CHICAGOis the longest-running show currently playing on Broadway, having played over 10,000 performances since its opening in 1996. CHICAGOhas played in 38 countries in more than 525 cities and has been performed in thirteen different languages worldwide.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets. These timed tickets start at $34, with a portion of every ticket sold donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Student and senior rates are available, as well as special $25 timed tickets on the first Tuesday of every month. Group and special event pricing available upon request.

The museum is a self-guided experience with virtual visitor guides available through the Museum of Broadway's app in English, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified), German, French, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.

Visit https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com and follow @museumofbroadway on social for more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2167235/The_Museum_of_Broadway_Exhibits.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/museum-of-broadway-opens-new-special-exhibit-celebrating-chicago-301891817.html

