Giovedì 21 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

N1 Casino: lucky player wins €3MM in Relax Gaming's Dream Drop

21 dicembre 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GZIRA, Malta, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a true Holiday Eve miracle, a humble €0.80 bet became an epic win: the player caught x3,747,110 multiplier and got a staggering jackpot of €2,997,688 in the Templar Tumble 2 Dream Drop game by Relax Gaming.

This festive season brought more than just holiday spirit for one lucky N1 Casino player: his bet transformed into an enormous €2,997,688 windfall, which is x3,747,110 of the bet, marking the year's end with fantastical cheer to be remembered forever.

This extraordinary Mega Jackpot victory is a testament to the true casino experience that N1 Casino is creating for the players: a gaming environment where the potential for incredible payouts is always around the corner.

N1 Casino's Deputy CEO, Yaroslav Laptev, expresses delight at the extraordinary win:"We congratulate our player who hit the biggest possible Mega Jackpot with a €0.80 bet. This is truly mind-blowing, and we are sincerely happy for our player — after all, this is what N1 Casino is all about, making such a one-in-a-lifetime event a possibility for any player out there."

Throughout the year, Dream Drop has been applied to several classic slots, offering progressive jackpots ascending to the colossal heights of €3,000,000. This payout is not only remarkable but currently stands as the largest one for Dream Drop Jackpots.

Simon Hammon, CEO at Relax Gaming, says the following:"Dream Drop Jackpots has made twelve Mega winners since its launch in 2022, an incredible feat and a differentiating quality we're very proud of. What's more, the engagement and retention rates continue to soar, which is fantastic to see over the festive period. We truly hope we've helped create the most memorable Christmas for this lucky winner. Congratulations!"

About N1 PartnersN1 Partners is a company with expertise in online entertainment. Today, N1 Partners unites N1 Casino, N1 Bet, Slot Hunter, Joo Casino, Lucky Hunter, Slots Mines and the N1 Partners affiliate program. As part of the N1 Partners Group, N1 Casino is a premier destination in online gaming, offering a vast collection of titles from industry-leading game providers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305587/n1_casino.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/n1-casino-lucky-player-wins-3mm-in-relax-gamings-dream-drop-302020320.html

