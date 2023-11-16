Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:10
NetBet Italy and Blueprint announce partnership

16 novembre 2023 | 11.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NetBet Italy to offer Blueprint games

ROME, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, a leading online gambling operator, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Blueprint Gaming, one of the industry's best game developers. This collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience landscape in Italy by offering Italian players new and exciting games.

With this partnership, NetBet Italy reinforces its commitment to deliver the best entertainment environment for its players. Blueprint Gaming has long been an industry leader through its innovative and thrilling game offerings. This agreement will deliver a vast portfolio of their popular titles that have captivated players worldwide.

Among the exciting games to be introduced on NetBet Italy's platform are Ted, The Goonies, and D10S Maradona. These thrilling slot games are renowned for their stunning graphics, engaging gameplay and rewarding features. Players can look forward to immersive adventures, mesmerizing themes and the chance to win impressive prizes as they spin the reels of these captivating titles.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “This new partnership with Blueprint is a fantastic opportunity for us to give our players new and exciting games which they will enjoy. We continue to bring the best providers and games to our platform and this is being shown again with us partnering with Blueprint.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK-based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. Founded in 2009, the company has a proven track record of delivering unique moments in gaming and now has a portfolio of over 300 games. 

The slot developer has a strong and diverse offering featuring a wide variety of game themes and mechanics, including innovative concepts and branded content that is enjoyed by players across the globe.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UKGC, AGCC, MGA and GRA. This allows Blueprint to provide games certified for play in the regulated markets of the UK, Alderney, Malta, Gibraltar, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Spain and Romania.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
NetBet Ankit Shah Media Contact Consumer Services Travel & Leisure netbet casino blueprint Blueprint games games videogioco partnership
