Lunedì 07 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:02
NetBet Italy partners with Inspired Entertainment

07 agosto 2023
ROME, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy – a leading online gambling platform in Italy – has announced a new partnership with Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a global supplier of content, technology, hardware and services for the regulated gambling industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and reinforces NetBet Italy’s commitment to becoming the number one destination for online gaming in Italy.

Through this exciting partnership, NetBet Italy will enhance its online casino offering with a wide range of popular and fun games from Inspired’s growing portfolio of premium content. Players can look forward to immersing themselves in thrilling gameplay and engaging features across a variety of titles. Some of the standout games that will be available include Big Fishing Fortune™, Gold Cash Free Spins™ and Reel LinKing™.

Inspired is renowned for its innovative game development, captivating graphics, and engaging features that entertain players for a fun iGaming experience. With its long-standing and reputable expertise in game development, Inspired is an ideal partner for NetBet Italy as they strive to provide an unrivalled online gambling experience.

By incorporating Inspired’s diverse collection of content into its platform, NetBet Italy aims to provide its players with a broad selection of high-quality gaming options. The collaboration between NetBet Italy and Inspired is poised to create a compelling gaming experience that caters to the preferences and expectations of the Italian online gambling market.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Inspired and expand our online casino portfolio with their exceptional games,” said Claudia Georgevici, PR manager of NetBet Italy. “Our partnership with Inspired aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering our players an exceptional gaming experience that is both immersive and rewarding. We are confident that the addition of these popular games will further enrich our players’ online casino journey.”

Claire Osborne, Vice President of Interactive at Inspired said: “Italy is a growing market, with a breadth of opportunities for Inspired and this partnership marks a great move into further penetrating our presence in Italy. We are committed to providing a thriving portfolio of high quality and graphic rich content to NetBet Italy’s players and look forward to building a successful partnership with them, over the coming months and years ahead.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: INSE)Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50, gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32, retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16, terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

NetBet Inspired Entertainment Italia gioco d'azzardo gambling platform
