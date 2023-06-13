Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Niche perfume brand ETERNAL JOURNEY launches 'House of Eternal Journey' with DJ Pierre Ravan

13 giugno 2023 | 15.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Up and coming French niche perfume brand ETERNAL JOURNEY is all set to launch a one of its kind initiative for budding music producers to help their music get noticed.

The brand has announced the launch of the 'House of Eternal Journey' initiative from 15th of June, 2023. Through the campaign, all genres of electronic musical entries will be sourced from music producers across the world for the 'Eternal Journey Playlist' which would be selected by popular Spiritual House DJ-Producer, Pierre Ravan.

Pierre Ravan is one of the World's First Spiritual House DJ-Producer and also the creator of Eternal Journey. The newly launched range of three perfumes which represent the cycle of 24-hours journey in the day, are named 'Sunrise to Sunset', 'Sunset to Midnight' and 'Midnight to Sunrise'. They have been crafted with Love by FIRMENICH & Pierre Ravan.

ETERNAL JOURNEY perfumes are available in stores across France, Germany, Albania & Qatar. The brand plans to expand its presence to other geographies including Europe, Serbia, Middle East, Asia & North America later this year.

Speaking on the launch of the 'House of Eternal Journey' initiative, Pierre Ravan said, "ETERNAL JOURNEY is a niche luxury perfume brand which needs to be experienced with its roots in Luxury, Entertainment, Wellness & Well-being. As such we feel that music is an essential element of the journey. Through the 'House of Eternal Journey' initiative we want to nurture this part of the brand even more through the Unity of the inner potential of all the artists. We want to create this platform for all the music producers to come out and be their authentic selves."

He announced the launch of the new campaign at the popular Lighthouse Music Festival in Croatia earlier this month.

Participants can log on to house.theeternaljourney.com to submit their entries.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJhyURfr3UILogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100082/Eternal_Journey_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niche-perfume-brand-eternal-journey-launches-house-of-eternal-journey-with-dj-pierre-ravan-301849605.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Arredamento_E_Design Moda Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza perfume brand ETERNAL JOURNEY is all set griffe music
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza