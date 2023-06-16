Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

PortAventura World opens its thrilling new attraction 'Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence'

16 giugno 2023 | 16.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TARRAGONA, Spain, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World today inaugurated its new attraction 'Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence', the only one in the world inspired by the Uncharted movie, from Sony Pictures Entertainment. It is an indoor roller coaster with five launches, with unexpected twists and turns, and the first in Europe to have a lateral drop.

David García, Managing Director of PortAventura World, articulated, "this attraction is the outcome of a pivotal agreement with an industry giant in entertainment, Sony Pictures. The alliance permits us to extend our global footprint, by means of a product that is truly state-of-the-art on an international scale and stands equal to the finest attractions globally. With this ride, our guests can anticipate an unmatched, innovative experience that enhances the diversity and quality of attractions offered. All of this reinforces our position as one of the premier tourist destinations in both Europe and the world."

Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy and Partnerships, Head of Location Based Entertainment of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said "the opening of Uncharted, the ride, is a testament to PortAventura's expertise in attraction development. A display of safety and care with the IP was evident from fabrication through completion. PortAventura World is known for adventure and our global teams, including PlayStation, have worked collectively to ensure all guests can look forward to becoming Uncharted explorers."

Built on a base measuring 4,800 m2 and standing 16 metres high, this dark ride roller coaster, designed as a family concept, takes visitors on a 673-metre journey completely in the dark where they will be amazed by a multitude of audiovisual effects and immersive experiences, all based on Uncharted, released in cinemas in 2022.

As part of PortAventura World's social commitment to offer inclusive leisure, the attraction has developed an exclusive experience for visitors with functional diversity. This is a virtual reality space where they can delve into the story of the attraction as if they had been on the ride. In addition, the roller coaster has barrier-free access.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104031/PortAventura_World.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portaventura-world-opens-its-thrilling-new-attraction-uncharted-the-enigma-of-penitence-301853134.html

