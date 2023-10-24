Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
comunicato stampa

ROYAL COMMISSION FOR ALULA REVEALS ALULA EXPERIENTIAL TRAMWAY PROGRESS AND CONTRACTS ALSTOM AT FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE

24 ottobre 2023 | 15.53
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the seventh annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) shared the progress of its ambitious AlUla Experiential Tramway project. With 20 state-of-the-art trains running on a 22.4 km line featuring 17 strategic stations and stops, the initiative encapsulates luxury, history, and green mobility like no other.

 

 

The low-carbon AlUla Tramway, set to be powered by trains and systems from Alstom, a global leader in sustainable transportation, has a 3D model on display at FII, inviting visitors to the RCU booth to get a firsthand glimpse of this ambitious project.

The tramway draws inspiration from the historic Hijaz railway; passengers will be immersed in a journey encapsulating AlUla's profound connection to its history. The tram will connect AlUla's five core historical districts, promising an authentic, visual experience from oasis to desert while capturing the essence of pilgrimages from centuries past. 

AlUla's Experiential Tramway stands as a testament to RCU's innovation and commitment to sustainable transportation, championing green mobility by also encouraging bicycle, equestrian, and pedestrian modes of transport. This emphasis on multi-mobility options underscores Saudi Arabia's drive towards environmental sustainability and heritage conservation. 

Envisioned as the catalyst of RCU's expansive Journey Through Time (JTT) masterplan, the tramway is set for activation in the second half of 2027, with developers slated to join the infrastructure work in 2024. It will offer visitors and residents a luxurious passage through the world's largest living museum, AlUla, and will seamlessly connect all quintessential landmarks, urban areas, and transport infrastructures.

Commenting on RCU's progress, Mohammed Altheeb, RCU Chief Development and Construction officer, stated, "The AlUla Experiential Tramway is not just a mode of transport; it is a celebration of our history and a bridge to our future. This endeavour highlights our commitment to sustainable mobility, ensuring AlUla's treasures remain accessible and preserved for generations."

Mohammed Khalil, Managing Director of Alstom Saudi Arabia, further added, "This collaboration with RCU underscores Alstom's dedication to Saudi Arabia's bright and sustainable future. Through our state-of-the-art transportation solutions, we aim to amplify AlUla's tourism potential by ensuring seamless accessibility to its unique districts. Our mission goes beyond mobility; we are championing the creation of a connected, socially engaged, and economically inclusive society, in perfect alignment with Saudi Vision 2030."

Notes for editors:

It is always AlUla / not Al-Ula

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256145/RCU.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/royal-commission-for-alula-reveals-alula-experiential-tramway-progress-and-contracts-alstom-at-future-investment-initiative-301965949.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
