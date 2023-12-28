Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 28 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:12
comunicato stampa

"Soaring Guangdong" Set to Soar on Global Screens

28 dicembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to bridge cultural gaps and foster international understanding, Guangdong Radio and Television, "Soaring Guangdong" is set to launch a special international edition in English, German, and French. "Soaring Guangdong", featuring compelling stories of five main characters, aims to provide a unique perspective on Guangdong from various angles, offering global audiences an in-depth exploration of the region.

Scheduled for broadcast on major television platforms in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Africa in December, "Soaring Guangdong" anticipates reaching over two hundred million viewers across Europe and Africa. It seeks to make international audiences better comprehend Guangdong and gain a deeper understanding of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and China as a whole.

"Soaring Guangdong" is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging narratives and diverse perspectives. The series promises to showcase the essence of Guangdong through the stories of its protagonists, providing a rich tapestry of cultural, economic, and social aspects of the region.

"We believe that storytelling has the power to build bridges and create connections between people from different corners of the world," Fuqing Cai said, the director Guangdong Radio and Television. "By presenting 'Soaring Guangdong' in multiple languages and sharing these stories internationally, we hope to foster mutual understanding and promote cultural exchange."

"Soaring Guangdong" aspires to serve as a bridge of communication and culture, inviting viewers to explore, appreciate, and connect with the vibrant and dynamic region of Guangdong.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIKvuGHr6ng

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soaring-guangdong-set-to-soar-on-global-screens-302022754.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza to Soar Soaring Guangdong edition in English bridge cultural gaps
