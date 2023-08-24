Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:06 Morte Prigozhin, Zelensky: "Non abbiamo nulla a che fare con la sua fine"

14:02 Morte Prigozhin, bomba su aereo e sospetti su ex pilota: le indagini

13:43 Lombardia, weekend rovente: massime sopra 40 gradi in pianura

13:35 Mondiali basket, debutto Italia con Angola: orario, dove vederla in tv e streaming

13:04 Arianna Meloni responsabile segreteria politica di Fratelli d'Italia

13:04 Calciomercato Roma, Azmoun: il nome che gela i social e le chat dei tifosi

12:16 Caldo Italia, domani salgono a 19 le città da bollino rosso

11:50 Mondiali atletica Budapest, Stano settimo nella 35 km di marcia

11:44 'Oppenheimer', uscita con il 'botto': 2 milioni di incassi per il debutto

11:27 Calciomercato Roma, ecco Azmoun per Mourinho: chi è, ultime news

11:17 Sondrio, si tuffano nel torrente per salvare il cane: morte annegate due donne

10:50 Morte Prigozhin, ordine di Putin e aereo abbattuto: l’analisi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Speed, Art, and NFTs Converge: Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Velocity Series Collaboration

24 agosto 2023 | 13.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Speed, Art, and NFTs Converge: Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Velocity Series Collaboration

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Media OutReach - 24 August 2023 - The world's third most visited cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit, is proud to announce the highly-anticipated NFT release by Rik Oostenbroek for the Velocity Series, a Web3 collaboration between Bybit, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and top digital artists.

On Aug. 24, Dutch artist Rik Oostenbroek will release two NFT collections for the Velocity Series, including an exclusive NFT collection only available for purchase by Velocity Pass NFT holders, and a limited edition exclusively gifted to Velocity Pass holders.

“Momentum” will be available for sale to Velocity Pass holders via a Dutch auction. Marking Rik's debut in the realm of 3D-generated artistry, this collection ventures into uncharted territory, allowing data and machines to dictate the final outcome.

The second collection: “Flow State,” is a limited edition of 1000 NFTs — all of which will be gifted to the 1000 Velocity Pass NFT holders via an airdrop. To enhance its exclusivity, this collection will not have a public sale beyond the airdrop.

The Velocity Pass is a premium NFT that grants art enthusiasts access to four Bybit-powered NFT releases from the Velocity Series, coinciding with the Dutch, Japanese, United States, and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The pass also provides holders chances to win rare prizes from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Bybit.

The first collaborating artist from the Velocity Series, Rik Oostenbroek's signature lies in his dynamic shapes, abstract forms, and meticulously chosen color palettes. Having crafted visual wonders for brands such as Nike, Apple, and Paramount Pictures, Rik now steps into the NFT realm, garnering widespread acclaim from collectors and fellow artists alike for his mesmerizing creations.

“This collaboration is all about combining technological advancement and artistic imagination, opening a space for connoisseurs of art, collectors, and motorsport aficionados to converge,” said Anndy Lian, Head of Partnerships at Bybit. “The Velocity Series intertwines the realms of high-octane racing and NFT creation, delivering an experience that captures the essence of both worlds.”

“We are so pleased to see this first and very exciting NFT collaboration drop as part of the Velocity Series,” said Caroline Buckland, Head of Fan Engagement at Oracle Red Bull Racing. “It celebrates the combination of art, innovation, the thrill of racing, and Rik’s mesmerizing creativity.”

For more information and updates about the Velocity Series, please visit Bybit's official website or follow Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing on social media platforms.

#Bybit #VelocitySeries #RedbullRacing #BlockchainArt

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media OutReach Bybit VelocitySeries RedbullRacing BlockchainArt
Vedi anche
News to go
Ocse: "Rischio alimentare inflazione aumentando salari minimi limitato"
News to go
Amatrice, sette anni fa il terremoto che devastò il centro Italia
News to go
Precipita jet di Prigozhin, morto leader della Wagner
News to go
Migranti, si svuota l'hotspot di Lampedusa
News to go
Céline Dion, la malattia peggiora
News to go
Stupro Palermo e caccia a video, Garante Privacy: "Conseguenze anche penali"
News to go
Papa: "Preghiamo per fratelli e sorelle ucraini, guerra crudele"
News to go
Trump domani si costituirà ad Atlanta
News to go
Eruzione solare colpisce Terra, Luna e Marte simultaneamente: è la prima volta
News to go
Elon Musk ammette: "X potrebbe fallire"
News to go
Turismo, Coldiretti: "Un italiano su due acquista prodotti locali a km zero"
News to go
Grecia, trovati corpi carbonizzati di migranti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza