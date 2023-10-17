Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:23
comunicato stampa

TCL Elevates Gaming Entertainment with Increasingly Innovative QD-Mini LED TVs and Features

17 ottobre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

The company uses its technological know-how to offer immersive and unparalleled experiences to gamers

PARIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, is rethinking the notion of entertainment by offering the gaming community increasingly innovative screens and endless playing options to enhance their gaming experience. From dark shadows and bright reflections to rich colours and fast response times for an ultra-immersive 4K gaming experience, TCL's latest large screen QD-Mini LED TVs deliver remarkable levels of performance.

Indeed, video games have become an essential part of modern entertainment, with a wide variety of players, each with their own unique preferences and requirements. To better understand these needs, TCL went out to its consumers and asked them what was most important to them to integrate into its TVs. This has enabled TCL to integrate a number of features that are essential for gamers, including:

A wide range of TVs designed for gamersTCL has responded the challenge of consumers having to choose between a TV and a monitor for gaming.

If you value a large screen and a comfortable, immersion, great sound or couch-based gaming experience, a TV is the appropriate choice. However, if you prioritize performance, competitive gaming, and faster response times, a gaming monitor is a better choice. TCL has managed to combine the two by proposing a total big screen immersion and top gaming performance in its TVs. Indeed, TCL has a wide range of TV's, including QLED and Mini LED TVs specified for gamers that will bring gaming to life and entertain in the best possible conditions, including :

th

As TCL continues to lead in the field of technology and innovation, gamers can trust that their entertainment experiences will be enhanced with TCL TVs.

To discover more about how TCL's latest products can help you enjoy your favorite tournament, visit www.tcl.com

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246905/TCL_QLED_4K_TV_C745.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246906/TCL_4K_QD_Mini_LED_TV_C805.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246907/TCL_4K_QD_Mini_LED_TV_C955.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246908/TCL_4K_QD_Mini_LED_TV_X955.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-elevates-gaming-entertainment-with-increasingly-innovative-qd-mini-led-tvs-and-features-301957248.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza LED TVs TCL Elevates Gaming Entertainment technological know how know how
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza