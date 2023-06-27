Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
The most influential Youth Creative Award in the Chinese-speaking region was announced in Chengdu

27 giugno 2023
CHENGDU, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, the 2023 Times Young Creative Awards series activities co-sponsored by Chengdu Media Group and Want Want China Times Media Group and hosted by Chengdu New East Exhibition and Times Young Creative Awards Organizing Committee were held in Chengdu. At the event, the 32nd Times Young Creative Awards were awarded, and the design award of "Digital Creation and Talking about Chengdu", a designated theme award proposed by Chengdu Media Group, was also announced.

Based on the cultural elements of Chengdu, such as the Sun Bird, and incorporating the mecha elements, the jewelry design work "The Golden Bird as a Gift in Chengdu" created by Yang Yulin, Wang Jiyuan, Yu Xiaohan and Wang Xinhui from the Sino-British Digital Media Art College of Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts won the design prize of "Digital Creation and Talking about Chengdu". Lai Yuyin of Shixin University won the silver prize for the creative work of "Creation Gift Box of Guanghua, Shu" designed with Chengdu 339 Tianfu Panda Tower as the element; Zhou Juxin of Sichuan Normal University's video work "Cyber Shu" of Chengdu's city image won the bronze award.

This design award of "Digital Creation and Talking about Chengdu" includes two categories: the publicity design of urban digital image and the creative works of "Chengdu Gift", aiming at creating "Chengdu Gifts" which have both the significance of urban commemoration and the IP of Chengdu Digital Cultural Creation.

Chengdu will also provide a broader development space for the winning team - the winning works will be held in copyright registration, and Chengdu also plans to launch related online digital creative works, and link with Chengdu Stock Exchange to open up the trading chain of related cultural theme resources.

It is reported that the Times Young Creative Awards is the most influential youth creative award in Chinese-speaking areas. In 2023, more than 730,000 people from more than 100 cities, over 1,500 colleges and universities around the world participated in the 32nd Times Young Creative Awards, and more than 100,000 entries were submitted.

This year is also the fourth time that Times Young Creative Awards was held in Chengdu. During the event, creative design talents from all over the world will visit all parts of Chengdu, have in-depth exchanges with local creative institutions, enterprises and parks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141697/photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-most-influential-youth-creative-award-in-the-chinese-speaking-region-was-announced-in-chengdu-301864517.html

