Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:32 Sylvester Stallone a Roma, 200 persone fuori da Gucci ad aspettarlo

17:24 Ue, Draghi accetta incarico von der Leyen

17:13 Alluvione Marche, ritrovato oggi alle Tremiti corpo ultima dispersa

16:55 Von der Leyen parla, la commissaria lavora all'uncinetto - Video

16:43 Libia, dal tetano agli enterobatteri: i rischi dell'alluvione

16:36 "Ecco due corpi di alieni", esperto Ufo porta ET in Parlamento

16:25 Alluvione Libia, si temono 20mila morti per le inondazioni

16:18 New York, intruso in passerella 'scambiato' per modello

16:17 Mototerapia per alleviare ricovero bimbi, c'è la proposta di legge

16:14 Basket, è morto Brandon Hunter: ex giocatore aveva 42 anni

16:08 Maestra per un giorno a 90 anni, la storia di nonna Imelda

15:53 D'Amico (Confitarma), 'su inglese siamo indietro, è lingua ufficiale sulle navi'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Toshiba TV Z870 Redefines Audio-Visual Home Entertainment

13 settembre 2023 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba TV has announced a new addition to its high-end fleet, the Toshiba Z870, poised to deliver high-resolution display and quality sound performance to the modern-age viewer.

Game nights are set to become more gripping and movie sessions more immersive, made possible with the model's unique features. Central to the Toshiba TV Z870's allure is its Mini LED 4K display; the technology offers striking contrast and accurate color, and captures every detail on your favorite actor's face with exceptional clarity from individual strands of hair to nuanced facial expressions in the darkest and brightest scenes, guarantees an immersive experience.

In an intense gaming session, every lag or frame drop disrupts the gamer's experience. The Toshiba Z870's 144Hz display is designed to address this. Every swift character move, from the sidesteps in strategy games to the high-paced chases in racers, is rendered with clarity. With a Game Mode Pro feature ensuring that on-screen play is as fluid and responsive as reflexes.

Complimenting this is the Quantum Dot Color which produces accurate vibrant colors per frame; and the AMD FreeSync Premium which guarantees seamless gameplay and smooth action sequences by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering.

The in-fitted REGZA Engine ZRi works diligently behind the scenes, enhancing each visual element to provide a more vibrant and crystal-clear output. Toshiba TV Z870's visual ensemble is ultimately completed by the inclusion of the REGZA Bass Woofer Pro, ZR 2.1.2 Surround Sound System, and Front Firing Speaker. From the subtle rustle of leaves in a calm movie scene to the escalating tempo of a game's soundtrack, the audio output is consistently clear and precise.

Beyond its attractive specifications, Toshiba TV's Z870 represents the seamless confluence of technology and design aimed at solving real-world entertainment challenges.  As the brand-new Toshiba TV Z870 hits markets, anticipation builds towards the dynamism that the latest model promises, and how it is set to continue the success streak of earlier models.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70+ years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208514/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toshiba-tv-z870-redefines-audio-visual-home-entertainment-301925998.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza its high end fleet quality sound performance home entertainment Toshiba Z870
Vedi anche
News to go
Catania, mafia ed estorsione: 13 arresti
News to go
Russia, incontro Putin-Kim: la lunga stretta di mano
News to go
Università, i bonus e le agevolazioni: requisiti
News to go
America's Cup, tutto pronto per le regate preliminari
News to go
Salvato speleologo Usa bloccato in una grotta in Turchia
News to go
Ryanair, "taglieremo il 10% dei voli per la Sicilia"
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue taglia le stime: +0.9% nel 2023
News to go
Messina Denaro, condizioni sempre più critiche
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, Italia-Ucraina gara della verità per Spalletti
News to go
Terremoto Marocco, si continua a scavare tra le macerie
News to go
Meloni all'assemblea Fdi: "Manovra con risorse limitate è vera sfida"
News to go
Sequestro Kata, Procura Firenze indaga 5 persone
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza