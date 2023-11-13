Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:04 Gb, rimpasto nel governo Sunak dopo rimozione Braverman: torna David Cameron

11:20 Ascolti tv, vince 'Lea' ma Fazio stabilisce nuovo record sul Nove

11:09 Indi Gregory, cos'è la rara malattia della piccola: diagnosi in utero ma nessuna cura

11:04 Proseguono le ricerche di Giulia e Filippo, ex fidanzati 22enni scomparsi da sabato

10:15 Cortellesi inarrestabile, 'C’è ancora domani' sfiora i 13 milioni al box office

09:38 "Hamas voleva una guerra regionale": ecco il piano segreto dell'attacco a Israele

09:29 Pace fatta tra Malgioglio e Mahmood da Fiorello

09:16 Tragedia a Palermo, 13enne si suicida in casa: forse vittima di bullismo

08:57 Indi Gregory, Meloni: "Abbiamo fatto tutto il possibile"

08:52 Csel, un procedimento disciplinare su tre negli enti pubblici si traduce in un nulla di fatto

08:19 Clamoroso errore giudiziario in Portogallo, premier Costa si dimette per scambio di persona

07:48 Indi Gregory è morta. Il padre: "Arrabbiati e pieni di vergogna"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trickster: The race for Christmas No.1 is no joke

13 novembre 2023 | 11.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trickster, the Austrian singer and entrepreneur from Linz, releases his amped up and swinging mash-up of Christmas classics 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' on Trickster Recordings through Absolute on 17 November 2023. Blending nostalgia and festive warmth, this is the Christmas cocktail you didn't know you needed: hold the egg nog. Trickster wants to bring joy to everyone's home!

 

Filmed at the iconic Pinewood Studios, the home of James Bond, the video for the single is drenched in 1940s style vintage glamour, as some of the world's best dancers recreate the eye-popping festive energy of a New Orleans-style Christmas party.  Created by a crew that has worked on Lord of the Rings, Mission Impossible, Independence Day and more, this Christmas blockbuster will in time be part of a full Christmas movie. Trickster's Christmas track is set to be the greatest soundtrack for the season.

The song lands just before the John Woo film of the same name and, whilst Trickster's story is worthy of its own movie, let's focus on the music for now….

Produced by Richard Flack [Joe Strummer, Florence and the Machine] and Trickster himself, these seasonal favourites were seamlessly fused at legendary London studios Angel and RAK, and mixed at Abbey Road. Producer Guy Chambers [Robbie Williams] is also a key part of the Trickster project. The lavish 'Silent Night' vs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' features the Grammy® Award-winning vocal group The Swingles, a big band, and string section arranged and orchestrated by the brilliant Callum Au[Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé].

Creating across Rock, Pop, Swing and Electro, Trickster takes a trailblazing approach, everything must break new ground, be fresh, original. Similarly, John Woo has said of his own unique 'Silent Night', "The whole movie is without dialogue…. music instead of language". So too Trickster's music speaks from the heart. 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' follows hot on the heels of 'Still Kicking', which picked up airplay globally.

So this year, have yourself a Trickster Christmas: it certainly won't be boring! Trickster is also delighted to announce that his debut album follows in 2024. Make sure Trickster is on your Christmas List.

Pre-Save: https://slinky.to/SilentNightSantaClausHear A Taster Of The Single: https://youtu.be/BrzOIV-LGOI?si=_29irV6c6ZryPM5W

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274135/Trickster.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274136/Trickster_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trickster-the-race-for-christmas-no1-is-no-joke-301985255.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza blending nostalgia releases his amped swinging mash up through Absolute
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Tasse, quasi la metà degli italiani non dichiara redditi
News to go
Tornano sole e caldo sull'Italia: le previsioni
News to go
Nassiriya 20 anni dopo, l'omaggio ai 19 italiani uccisi nella strage
News to go
Agricoltura 'verde', via libera agli aiuti di Stato: ecco per chi
News to go
Meloni agli italiani: "Volete decidere o continuare a guardare?"
News to go
Euro 2024, convocazioni in Nazionale: la lista di Spalletti
Israele-Gaza, ospedale al-Shifa senza elettricità: morti 2 neonati
News to go
Viterbo, esplosione in un centro per migranti
News to go
Consumi, vendite al dettaglio in calo
Biden-Xi, cosa aspettarsi dal prossimo incontro
Pil Italia, quali le previsioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza