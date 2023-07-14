Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Luglio 2023
11:56
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese Baijiu producer Wuliangye initiates Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris, France

14 luglio 2023 | 11.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading Baijiu maker Wuliangye on Monday initiated the Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris, France.

Themed on "Harmony and Beauty", the event marked the company's first overseas cultural activity after China's adjustment of COVID-19 pandemic response, aiming at showcasing Chinese Baijiu culture to the world through art, fashion, and other cultural forms and facilitating cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between China and France.

Accompanied by the melodious song "La vie en rose" played by traditional Chinese instrument Guzheng, calligrapher Zhu Jingyi wrote down the Chinese characters of "Harmony and Beauty" on site to interpret the diverse aspects of the theme through his calligraphy.

Later, at the banquet, guests raised their glasses and enjoyed the harmonious and aromatic taste of Wuliangye with the introduction of Fabrice Prochasson, president of the French chefs association, praising its pursuit of excellence in quality and its profound heritage.

During the event, the "Harmony and Beauty" edition limited gift box was also unveiled, which were co-created by artists from both countries, featuring French elements such as the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River, as well as Chinese cultural elements such as traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting.

It is noted that the gift box is scheduled to be officially released in 2024 as a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.

"As we approach the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France in 2024, the first stop of the Wuliangye Harmony and Beauty Global Tour is set in France. It is a new chapter in the friendship between China and France," said Zeng Congqin, Chairman of Wuliangye Group.

He further mentioned that the event will be hosted in Oceania, America, Southeast Asia, and other regions to bridge cultural exchanges and mutual understanding among different countries and civilizations, and to allow global consumers to taste rich aroma of fine liquor.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335076.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154104/1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-baijiu-producer-wuliangye-initiates-harmony-and-beauty-global-tour-in-paris-france-301877392.html

in Evidenza