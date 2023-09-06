Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:07 Mostra Cinema Venezia 2023, è il giorno di Matteo Garrone e Ava DuVernay

08:01 Gran Bretagna, Wagner nella lista delle organizzazioni terroristiche

07:49 Ucraina-Russia, missili su Kiev e droni contro il porto di Izmail

07:40 Trump indagato, attacco al procuratore: "Squilibrato che distrugge prove"

06:48 Manovra 2024, oggi vertice da Giorgia Meloni

00:33 Assalto al Congresso, leader Proud Boys condannato a 22 anni

22:38 Nordcorea-Russia, Usa avvertono Kim Jong-un: "Niente armi a Putin"

22:29 US Open, Djokovic in semifinale

22:11 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente di oggi

21:58 Stupro Palermo, la vittima: "Stanca di soffrire in questo modo"

21:52 Emmanuelle Beart: "Sono stata vittima di incesto da bambina"

21:43 Bianca Berlinguer debutta su Rete 4: "Sono sorpresa anche io"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's ancient city Quanzhou injects new vitality into World Heritage sites, inducing more tourists

06 settembre 2023 | 04.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been two years since "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List on July 25, 2021, and a series of celebration activities were held recently in Quanzhou City in east China's Fujian Province.

Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the ancient Maritime Silk Road, particularly in the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) when numerous ships came and left day and night for trade. Merchants from all over the world made statues and temples in the city to pray for flourishing business. In turn, these constructions made Quanzhou an architecturally diverse and exciting city.

The inscribed cultural property, comprising 22 sites of historic administrative buildings, religious buildings and statues such as the Luoyang Bridge and Fu Wen Temple, speaks of the contributions China made to a prosperous global maritime trade.

To celebrate the second anniversary of the addition of the cultural heritage sites to the World Cultural Heritage List, musical performances of Nanyin, a traditional musical performing art prevailing in southern Fujian and one of the oldest existing musical forms in China, were staged at the Fu Wen Temple. Classic Nanyin songs, after modern adaptation, became cheerful yet retained its rustic and simple melodies, livening up the centuries-old architecture and winning rounds of applause.

The performances were part of a special musical season event held from the end of July to mid August to boost development of Quanzhou as a model city for World Heritage protection and utilization.

Yao Ying, initiator of the musical event, expected the combination of internationalized music, arts, and local culture to better showcase the inclusiveness of Quanzhou as the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

Home to globally famous World Heritage sites, Quanzhou has seen booming tourism. In the first half, the city received a total of 38.16 million domestic and foreign tourist visits, up 49.4 percent year on year, with tourism revenue adding up to 43.18 billion yuan, surging 60.8 percent year on year. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335926.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202587/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-ancient-city-quanzhou-injects-new-vitality-into-world-heritage-sites-inducing-more-tourists-301918544.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Media_E_Pubblicita it has been held recently in Quanzhou City been Sept. 6
Vedi anche
News to go
78 femminicidi dall'inizio dell'anno, i dati del Viminale
News to go
Lamezia Terme, sequestrata piantagione di canapa indiana
News to go
Mostra Venezia, Barbera: "Contro Woody Allen una persecuzione"
News to go
Bollette, Pichetto Fratin: "Valutiamo conferma misure contro rincari"
News to go
G20, lettera aperta Ong ai leader: "Tassate i super ricchi"
News to go
Roma, infermiera uccisa: 45enne fermato
News to go
Bonus asili nido 2023, come richiederlo
News to go
Mondiali basket, Italia-Usa 63-100
News to go
Migranti, aumentano del 28% le richieste di asilo in Europa
News to go
Scuola, oggi la prima campanella a Bolzano
News to go
Lavoro, a settembre previste 531mila assunzioni da imprese ma gap tecnici
News to go
Caivano, maxi operazione al 'Parco Verde'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza