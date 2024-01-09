DeepBrain AI Delivers AI Avatar to Empower People with Disabilities

The world's first AI avatar that represents a young woman recently diagnosed with ALS.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI, a deep-learning-based video synthesis company and innovator of AI-generated virtual humans, announces that in collaboration with Lenovo and the Scott Morgan Foundation, the company has delivered a hyper-realistic AI avatar to Erin Taylor, a 24-year-old woman recently diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). The AI avatar is part of a comprehensive set of assistive technology tools designed to empower Erin to interact with technology, communicate with people, and stay connected.

Videos featuring AI avatars developed by DeepBrain AI have always been about communication, education, sharing information, and sometimes even just for fun. Individuals and businesses worldwide use the company's script-to-video technology to create compelling videos without needing cameras and microphones. Lenovo and DeepBrain AI collaborated on various AI avatar projects throughout 2023. Lenovo approached DeepBrain with an opportunity to create an avatar specifically focused on helping someone with a debilitating disease like ALS. With the assistance of the Scott Morgan Foundation and Lenovo, Erin visited the DeepBrain AI video studio in California, and the avatar creation process began.

At CES 2024, DeepBrain AI presented Erin with access to AI Studios and the ability to use her very own avatar to create a nearly unlimited stream of social media videos, sharing her passions for botany and the environment, or maybe just her latest book review. Erin's AI avatar is always ready to help her create new content in our digitally connected world.

"We are constantly amazed at how our partners and clients think of new ways to use AI-generated video. Lenovo had the foresight to share their vision on how this technology could be implemented as a component of an assistive technology platform," stated Eric Jang, CEO of DeepBrain AI. "Future developments at DeepBrain will enable hyper-realistic avatars for everyone."

"We are building an ecosystem of complementary solutions to change what it means to live with a disability," said Andrew Morgan, CEO of the Scott-Morgan Foundation. "This growing collaboration showcases the power of mission-driven companies coming together. Individually, their innovations change lives. Together, they disrupt the entire landscape."

