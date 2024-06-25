Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 13:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Det Nordjyske Mediehus levels up efficiency and personalisation with Agillic

25 giugno 2024 | 09.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

Det Nordjyske Mediehus chose Agillic to support their commitment to personalised communication and to deliver impactful customer experiences most efficiently.

A regional voice for North Jutland since 1767, Det Nordjyske Mediehus is recognised as one of the world's first fully integrated media companies. It serves its community with news, information, and entertainment through websites, apps, radio, podcasts, newspapers, and more. Reaching over 80% of the region’s population aged 12 and above, Det Nordjyske Mediehus is deeply committed to uniting Northern Jutland through relationships that create value. This includes efforts to create better personalised communication that enhances people’s lives, making their partnership with Agillic even more strategic.

Søren Henriksen, Head of Audience Development at Det Nordjyske Mediehus, explains:“Northern Jutland offers a wealth of opportunities and strong, active communities. This is why North Jutland needs a robust, modern media house that takes responsibility and helps set the agenda. We will not simply observe and report – we will actively participate. Agillic is a great fit to fulfil our ambition, allowing us to become more personalised in our communication and provide an even better customer experience, all while utilising fewer resources and achieving a more impactful outcome.”

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:“Agillic has extensive experience within the media and publishing industry, which will certainly benefit Det Nordjyske Mediehus. Their integrated approach to both media channels and content aligns perfectly with our philosophy and capabilities. We are excited to support them in their bold vision for the region and their business.”

For further information, please contactEmre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW1000968134 en en Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Alp Öztekin DK Technology Software & Computer Services New client Marketing Automation Marketing personalisation up Det Nordjyske Mediehus levels up quark su levels up
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care
News to go
Scioperi, nel 2023 proclamate 1.649 astensioni
News to go
Tax free shopping, come funziona
News to go
Siccità, è emergenza al Sud
News to go
Transizione energetica, i Paesi più virtuosi
News to go
Procedura d'infrazione, cosa succede e cosa si rischia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza