Det Nordjyske Mediehus levels up efficiency and personalisation with Agillic

Det Nordjyske Mediehus chose Agillic to support their commitment to personalised communication and to deliver impactful customer experiences most efficiently.

A regional voice for North Jutland since 1767, Det Nordjyske Mediehus is recognised as one of the world's first fully integrated media companies. It serves its community with news, information, and entertainment through websites, apps, radio, podcasts, newspapers, and more. Reaching over 80% of the region’s population aged 12 and above, Det Nordjyske Mediehus is deeply committed to uniting Northern Jutland through relationships that create value. This includes efforts to create better personalised communication that enhances people’s lives, making their partnership with Agillic even more strategic.

Søren Henriksen, Head of Audience Development at Det Nordjyske Mediehus, explains:“Northern Jutland offers a wealth of opportunities and strong, active communities. This is why North Jutland needs a robust, modern media house that takes responsibility and helps set the agenda. We will not simply observe and report – we will actively participate. Agillic is a great fit to fulfil our ambition, allowing us to become more personalised in our communication and provide an even better customer experience, all while utilising fewer resources and achieving a more impactful outcome.”

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:“Agillic has extensive experience within the media and publishing industry, which will certainly benefit Det Nordjyske Mediehus. Their integrated approach to both media channels and content aligns perfectly with our philosophy and capabilities. We are excited to support them in their bold vision for the region and their business.”

For further information, please contactEmre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com