Hoard Exchange to Launch Token Distribution Event on May 27th

The much-anticipated token distribution event has arrived. The Denmark-based Ethereum startup has spent 18 months designing a suite of tools to make secure, scalable blockchain games a reality. For the first time ever, players will have True Ownership of their gaming assets.

Starting May 27th, Hoard will unlock 44% of its HRD Tokens to be available on the P2PB2B exchange. Up to $20 million USD in tokens will be added to the exchange to purchase and trade. The token distribution event is the first to be officially approved by the Danish Government - ranked most trustworthy and transparent government globally by NGO Transparency International. Interested users can register and verify their accounts on P2PB2B today.

Hoard's team has extensive experience in both the video game industry and the Ethereum ecosystem. Team members have been part of such AAA franchises as Gears of War, Mortal Kombat, and Resident Evil. They have also been involved with some of the most prominent blockchain projects, including Ethereum, Golem, OmiseGO, Streamr and Cosmos.

Developed in partnership with OmiseGO, Hoard released a proof-of-concept demonstrating True Ownership in a game called Plasma Dog. The game is currently running on the first More Viable Plasma childchain ever released on an Ethereum public network, the Rinkeby testnet. Set for later this year, the next integration with Hoard is My Memory of Us by Juggler Games (currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam).

In 2018 the video game industry generated nearly $140 billion in revenue; by 2021, it is expected to grow to $180 billion. Hoard is targeting the Downloadable Content (DLC) market, which currently generates approximately 80% of total gaming revenue.

Hoard is the first blockchain gaming platform to offer players True Ownership using Ethereum and Plasma. Hoard's implementation of Plasma - built in cooperation with OmiseGO - has been operational since October 2018. The network is currently optimized to process 65,000 transactions per Ethereum block (or 4,000 per second), and is expected to secure up to one million daily active users on Hoard's upcoming release of My Memory of Us. Hoard is a contributor to ETHGlobal, The Ethereum Community Fund, and Pocket Gamer Connect, and is formally partnered with OmiseGO, Golem, and imapp. Hoard advisors come from video game studios, such as Playdead, Brain+, and Capcom.

