Verrency reaches a milestone with over 30 strategic partners heading into Money 2020 Europe

AMSTERDAM, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments innovator Verrency arrives at Money 2020 in Amsterdam having secured 32 strategic partners to leverage the company's enterprise grade, curated API capabilities at financial institutions.

The non-exclusive partnership program is specifically curated for payment enabled fintechs and established service providers that provide capabilities such as loyalty, merchant offers, data enhancement, AI, round-ups, instalment credit, wallets and device management.

Verrency's platform enables banks to easily leverage these partner capabilities and therefore rapidly deliver payment and card innovations, drive deep real-time customer engagement and deliver true personalization to their retail customers without major modification to their existing legacy payments infrastructure.

Verrency is a major Australian fintech success story having signed significant commercial deals in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, LATAM and the US. Most recently Verrency was named Payments Innovator of the Year at the Fintech Business Awards 2019.

Verrency's European operations is based at Level 39 in London and is looking to Money 2020 to expand its European client base as well as its European-based partners.

Verrency Founder and CEO David Link said the partner program has resulted in significant traction and opened direct commercial opportunities for many of Verrency's partners.

"This is an exciting time for Verrency and our partners as we have multiple implementations to go live by the end of the year, a growing global presence, and greater acceptance of our proposition as both an integration solution and a significant distribution channel for our partners.

"The partners get it. By working with us they can dramatically enhance their distribution capabilities via connection into major enterprise clients locally, regionally and globally."

Verrency's partner program is managed through its global partnership and investment initiative V+.

About VerrencyVerrency puts card issuers/ financial institutions back at the centre of innovation. Verrency's payments middleware platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase card spend while increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable an ever-increasing range of value-added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables rapid connection to third-party fintech services via its FinTech marketplace with little to no integration. www.verrency.com

