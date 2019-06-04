Dimensional Insight Earns Top Scores in Annual Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

Company earns perfect recommend score and places in top right corner of Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility market models

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Insight®, the maker of Diver Platform™, a data management and analytics solution, today announced its strong showing for the 10th straight year in Dresner Advisory Services' annual Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study. In this year's study, Dimensional Insight saw increased performance in several key measures, and it maintained its perfect "recommend" score.

The annual Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study surveys users across geographies, functions, organization sizes, and vertical industries. Users are asked questions about business intelligence trends, as well as questions about 27 specific vendors on 33 different criteria.

In this year's report, Dimensional Insight was noted for its scores that remained "well above the overall sample in 2019." The company was also an "overall leader" in the two market models included in the report, placing in the top right corner of each. The Customer Experience model plots sales and service scores on the X-axis with product/technology scores on the Y-axis. The Vendor Credibility model plots a value score on the X-axis with a confidence score on the Y-axis.

In addition, Dimensional Insight was noted for being "best in class for sales product knowledge, product customization and extensibility, consulting experience and continuity, and overall integrity." The company also had a perfect recommend score.

"We congratulate Dimensional Insight for its strong scores over the past 10 years of the study," says Howard Dresner, president, founder, and chief research officer of Dresner Advisory Services. "The vendor ratings are based solely on the voice of the customer, and, based on this assessment, Dimensional Insight continues to provide significant value and satisfaction to its customers."

"At Dimensional Insight, our customers are the focal point of everything we do, and helping them deliver real results to their organization is paramount," says Fred Powers, president and CEO of Dimensional Insight. "These scores reflect our customer-centric values and we'd like to thank our users for their continued support of our company."

To learn more about the Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, you can download a copy at http://www.dimins.com/awards/dresner-report-2019/.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics and data management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. The company is a six-time Best in KLAS winner in healthcare business intelligence and analytics, most recently ranking #1 in 2019. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight's Diver Platform™ consistently ranks as a top performing analytics platform by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.