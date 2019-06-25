The Royal Canadian Mint Releases Innovative Tributes to Canada Just in Time for Annual July 1st Celebrations

st , the Royal Canadian Mint continues to find new ways to celebrate Canada with original and innovative coins. These creations include the 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin – The Fabric of Canada. Artist Rebecca Yanovskaya has designed a first-ever undulating, coloured Canadian flag, realistically fluttering above national landmarks, such as Parliament Hill's Peace Tower and an East Coast lighthouse. Sharing her unique vision of our nation, artist Alisha Giroux has created a collage of story book-like illustrations of Canadian fauna, evoking the boundaries of our provinces and territories, on the 2019 $50 Fine Silver Coin – The Canadian Landscape, which is uniquely shaped like the map of Canada. Both of these coins and many other outstanding collectibles are available as of today. OTTAWA, Ontario, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation gears up for July 1, the Royal Canadian Mint continues to find new ways to celebrate Canada with original and innovative coins. These creations include the 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin – The Fabric of Canada. Artist Rebecca Yanovskaya has designed a first-ever undulating, coloured Canadian flag, realistically fluttering above national landmarks, such as Parliament Hill's Peace Tower and an East Coast lighthouse. Sharing her unique vision of our nation, artist Alisha Giroux has created a collage of story book-like illustrations of Canadian fauna, evoking the boundaries of our provinces and territories, on the 2019 $50 Fine Silver Coin – The Canadian Landscape, which is uniquely shaped like the map of Canada. Both of these coins and many other outstanding collectibles are available as of today.

The patriotic offering continues with the 2019 $15 Fine Silver Coin – Golden Maple Leaf, a Trevor-Tennant tribute to our iconic maple leaf, which is selectively gold-plated and sculpted in a 3D relief, surrounded by a bough of maple leaves evoking the reverse designs of Canada's first circulation coins. The 2019 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Celebrating Canada's Diversity: Light and Prosperity is a stunning creation designed by artist Frances Ferdinand, featuring a genuine Madagascar ruby around which a mandala-inspired array of cross-cultural symbols is meticulously engraved.

A lesser-known story of Canadian know-how and ingenuity lies behind one of the biggest achievements in human history, celebrated on a pair of convex gold and silver coins commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Designed by artist Tony Bianco, features the lunar module which transported the first astronauts to the surface of the moon in July 1969. The module's landing gear, manufactured by Quebec company Héroux-Devtek, was a giant step for Canada's budding aerospace industry. Surrounding the circumference of the coin are the words of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau who, along with other world leaders of his era, issued a goodwill message to the Apollo 11 mission.

Other collectibles available this month include:

