Skyhawk Therapeutics Announces Expansion of Collaboration Agreement with Biogen

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. ("Skyhawk") today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Biogen, originally announced January 4, 2019. The expansion, which capitalizes on the breadth of Skyhawk's SkySTAR™ technology platform, extends Biogen's exclusive license to worldwide intellectual property rights beyond the original collaboration's research-stage therapeutic candidates for the treatment of conditions including multiple sclerosis (MS), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and additional neurological disorders.

As part of the expansion, Skyhawk receives an upfront payment from Biogen and may receive potential future milestone payments and royalties.

"Biogen is a leading neuro-focused biopharmaceutical company with a compelling history of drug development across a range of challenging conditions," said Bill Haney, co-founder and chief executive officer of Skyhawk. "Their strong scientific culture has already produced a series of leading global therapeutics and our work together to date has gone very well. We are excited to expand our opportunity to work together to help more patients with challenging unmet medical needs."

About Skyhawk Therapeutics Skyhawk Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel SkySTAR™ (Skyhawk Small molecule Therapeutics for Alternative splicing of RNA) platform to build small molecule drugs that bring breakthrough treatments to patients.

