Casting a Glance Into the Future of Mobility: thyssenkrupp Shows Ropeless MULTI in the German Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai

ESSEN, Germany and DUBAI, UAE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When EXPO 2020 opens its doors in Dubai in October 2020, the world's first ropeless elevator for skyscrapers will be featured prominently. thyssenkrupp Elevator's pioneering system was selected as one of the EXPO's lighthouse projects, and will be presented by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in the German Pavilion.

"Dubai is a city that provides a platform for inventions, attracting people and businesses from around the world. MULTI will support this aim, demonstrating to those at EXPO 2020 how technology can improve urban mobility," says Peter Walker, CEO at thyssenkrupp Elevator.

The MULTI revolution changes the way people move inside buildings, providing completely new perspectives for architects, real estate owners and passengers. By employing linear motors for each cabin, no ropes are needed at all – and MULTI can move vertically as well as horizontally. Without ropes, MULTI enables the construction of much higher buildings in cities. As it requires fewer shafts, valuable floor space is freed up for apartments.

At EXPO 2020, MULTI will demonstrate how various transportation solutions, from underground logistics to air-taxis, can be interconnected with ropeless elevators. Skybridges powered by the horizontally-moving MULTI will lift passenger transportation to a whole new level.

unveiled in 2017 at thyssenkrupp's 800-foot tall, state-of-the-art test tower in Rottweil, Germany. The innovation is currently undergoing testing and certification in Rottweil. MULTI wasin 2017 at thyssenkrupp's 800-foot tall, state-of-the-art test tower in Rottweil, Germany. The innovation is currently undergoing testing and certification in Rottweil.

https://transfer.thyssenkrupp.info/public/h90889q_cca134e27296382736deac Press Images:

About us:With sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal 2017/2018 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products.

http://www.apimages.com ) Picture are available at AP Images (

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944735/MULTI_in_operation.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944736/MULTI_Reimagining.jpg Photo:Photo: