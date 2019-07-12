Infosys: Accelerated Double Digit Growth of 12.4%; Highest Ever Large Deal TCV at $ 2.7 Bn

BENGALURU, India, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We had a strong start to FY 20 with constant currency growth accelerating to 12.4% on year over year basis and digital revenue growth of 41.9%. This was achieved through our consistent client focus and investments which have strengthened our client relationships," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Consequently, we are raising our revenue guidance for the year from 7.5%-9.5% to 8.5%-10%."

1. Financial Highlights - Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Revenues were $3,131 million, growth of 10.6% YoY and 2.3% QoQ

Operating profit was $642 million, decline of 4.2% YoY and 2.3% QoQ. Operating margin was 20.5%.

"We had a good quarter as we continue to leverage our digital navigation framework to help our clients build and nurture their live enterprise," said Pravin Rao, COO. "Large deal TCV was highest ever at $2.7 bn. Segment growth was robust with all large regions and most verticals growing at double digits yoy in constant currency."

"Our first quarter results and continued focus on operational efficiencies gives us the confidence on our revenue and margin guidance for the year," said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "Continuing our objective of improving shareholder returns, we have revised our capital allocation policy upwards to distribute ~ 85% of free cash flows cumulatively over a 5-year period."

2. Capital Allocation

3. Client wins & Testimonials

Recognitions

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients to navigate their digital transformation, leveraging our teams from over 45 countries. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next. Visitto see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law. Certain statements mentioned in this presentation concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

NOTES:

A. Notes pertaining to previous quarters / periods

B. Notes pertaining to the current quarter

https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q1/Documents/IFRS-INR-press-release.pdf IFRS-INR Press Release:

https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q1/Documents/fact-sheet.pdf Fact Sheet: