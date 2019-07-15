China's Lvliang explores path for high-quality, clustering development of coking industry

LVLIANG, China, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lvliang, an important coking base of China in Shanxi Province has been pushing forward its coking industry towards high-quality and clustering development, a new path for its pillar industry, according to the Second Belt and Road Seminar on Green Development of Coal Coking Industry, organized by The People's Government of Lvliang City and held on Saturday in Xiaoyi City, Shanxi Province.

A report released at the seminar shows that coke output in Lvliang City accounts for about 25 percent of the total output of Shanxi Province. By the end of 2018, the number of coking enterprises in the city had decreased to 19, with the coke production capacity totaling 47.45 million tons. The coking enterprises in the city have all met the special emission limit standards for environmental protection.

In an effort to ensure the clustering development and strict environmental protection control, Lvliang has built three 10 million-ton coal chemical bases and one 5 million-ton base. Xiaoyi Coal Chemical Industry Park, as one of the bases, has so far been home to more than 90 enterprises, generating a total output value of 20.273 billion yuan a year.

Wang Liwei, Mayor of Lvliang City, said that Lvliang will continue to extend the coal-coking industry towards high-end production, carry out 19 modern fine coal chemical industry projects with a total investment of 47 billion yuan, and strive to build a 50 billion-yuan modern coal chemical industry cluster.