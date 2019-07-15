The Global Fishery Forum Discussed the Present and Future of the Fishing Sector

was held on 10–12 July 2019 in St. Petersburg . ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The III Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo

It brought together almost 6000 people – leading members of the business community, representatives of fisheries, heads of sectoral agencies from 38 countries and 30 Russian regions, 20 delegations from Turkey, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Namibia, South Korea, Japan, Iceland, the Republic of Guinea, Sri Lanka, and other countries. Dmitry Patrushev, Russian Minister of Agriculture, welcomed the Forum's attendees.

At the "Ocean of opportunities: Nature, economy and people" plenary session, Mr. Patrushev, Ilya Shestakov, Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo), ministers and heads of sectoral agencies of leading fishing powers, heads of major fishery organizations and of Russian regions discussed key issues and challenges in global fishing and economic, environmental and social matters.

Experts raised topical issues at the panels:

Important agreements were signed: a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture between the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Cambodia and Rosrybolovstvo is one of them.

At its 13,200 sq.m. venue, the Seafood Expo presented the fishery complex full cycle featuring 335 companies, including 151 foreign ones, seven national booths from Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Morocco, Turkey, China and Spain, and 12 joint booths from Russian regions; a Retail Centre business zone for talks between manufacturers and retail chains.

Glavrybvod and Rosrybolovstvo named the winners of the FishCorr all-Russia journalists' competition.

Ahead of Fisherman's Day, Head of Rosrybolovstvo presented awards to fishery veterans and the best employees of Russia's fishery complex.

At the Pella Leningrad Shipbuilding Facility, a ceremony attended by Mr. Patrushev, Mr. Shestakov and other honoured guests was held to launch the Scorpio freezer trawler.

Rosrybolovstvo is the Forum's organizer; the Roscongress Foundation is the operator.

The official website: fishexpoforum.com