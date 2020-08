Europe's 'Ones to Watch' List of Business Excellence Unveiled

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best businesses in 33 European countries have been recognised in a 'Ones to Watch' list of business excellence published today by the European Business Awards, one of the world's largest and longest running cross sector businesses competitions.

Companies who made it on to the 'Ones to Watch' list will have demonstrated exceptional achievement in one of the 18 European Business Awards' categories and reflect the programme's core values of innovation, financial success and ethics.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "The companies chosen as 'Ones to Watch' are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe."

He continued: "The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe's prosperity. This 'Ones to Watch' list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community."

Companies on the 'Ones to Watch' list come from all sectors; from manufacturing to retail, agriculture to technology, and all sizes; from start-ups to billion euro businesses.

Each company on the list will have the opportunity to compete in one of the 18 categories of this year's European Business Awards to become a National Winner for their country. If successful, they will then take part in the Gala Final in December 2019, where the final 18 European winners will be announced.

The Awards Categories for 2019:

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. Last year it considered over 111,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

About the European Business Awards: The European Business Awards is one of the world's largest and most prestigious cross border, cross sector business competitions. Its primary purpose is to support and develop a stronger, more successful, innovative and ethical business community in Europe, as it believes businesses play a key role in addressing major issues faced across the world.

It aims to do that in 3 ways:

ENDORSING AND PROMOTING EUROPE'S BEST BUSINESSES to help them attract new customers, partners, investors and talent

SHARING LEARNING AND SOLVING PROBLEMS to help businesses overcome the hurdles that stand between them and growth

STIMULATING DEBATES by asking the big questions about issues faced across Europe and how we can tackle them

About Inflexion: Inflexion is as an award-winning mid-market private equity firm, investing €10m to €250m for a minority or majority stake across all sectors.

www.inflexion.com As a firm founded by entrepreneurs 20 years ago, it backs high-growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership to accelerate growth. It supports businesses to achieve the next stage of their growth through international expansion, mergers and acquisitions, digital expertise, operational improvements, talent management and access to Inflexion's network. With experts in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and India, and the U.S., our investee companies benefit from privileged access to these growth markets.

About Germany Trade & Invest: Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.