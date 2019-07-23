SMA Technologies Empowers Customers to Further Automate Manual Tasks, Empower Higher-level Work with Workload Automation Enhancements

Added support for Microsoft SQL on Linux and more robust operational capabilities streamline automation administration

HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies, a global workload automation leader, today announced OpCon 19.0, the latest version of its workload automation platform.

As the number of IT systems connecting applications, desktops, laptops, mobile devices and in the cloud continues to grow, the business processes required to manage these systems creates a burden on IT managers tasked with processing work orders and removing errors. Workload automation helps automate many of these labor-intensive tasks, helping reduce costs and response time and improve efficiencies while empowering IT staff to pursue higher-level work.

The release of OpCon 19.0 workload automation platform, available now, builds on the success of its predecessors with several key enhancements that are designed to make it simpler and more efficient to navigate OpCon.

"With the release of OpCon 19.0 we're moving into new territory," said Joel Faul, Chief Technology Officer, SMA Technologies. "We've revamped our UI for an enhanced user experience, as well as introduced new innovations and options that were driven both by customer feedback and our own mission as a company to be the leader in automation solutions."

New features included in the release of OpCon 19.0 include:

