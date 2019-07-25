Empire State Building Unveils Brand New Second Floor Observatory Experience

Immersive Exhibits Open to the Public on July 29

th Floor Observatory. NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced the second phase of its top-to-bottom reimagined Observatory Experience. Opening to the public on July 29, 2019, the $165 million project presents the only museum in New York City that is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Located on the second floor of the international icon, the 10,000 sq. ft galleries invite Guests on a journey from the building's construction to its current place in pop culture. Named the most Instagrammed U.S. landmark in a study conducted by Sony Mobile, the new galleries feature immersive and interactive exhibits that fulfill the desire of today's modern traveler to share authentic experiences – all as they make their way to the one-of-a-kind views from the 86Floor Observatory.

th Street which was completed in August of 2018. Led by experience designer Thinc, with team members IDEO, Squint Opera, Beneville Studios, Diversified., Intersection, Kubik Maltbie, Otis Elevator Company and Tenguerian Model, phase two follows the first phase, a brand-new Observatory entrance at 20 West 34Street which was completed in August of 2018.

"While the views from the 86th Floor Observatory are world-famous, the Empire State Building has a rich history filled with exciting events and innovative projects that we are now able to share via our new second-floor exhibits," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "We began in August 2018 with the relocation of our Observatory entrance to 34th Street, and now our new galleries on the second floor give our visitors the chance to learn and engage with the iconic authenticity that only the Empire State Building, unique not just in New York City, but in the world, can provide. With the expertise of our design partners, these new galleries will engage visitors in unprecedented ways."

