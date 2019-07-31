From Heritage And Fashion To The Future Of Retail, Influencers And Sustainability, BLE Announces Most Inclusive Educational Programme To Date

www.brandlicensing.eu/register-now BLE 2019, 1-3 October, ExCeL –

LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With presentations, interviews, demonstrations and panel discussions bringing the world of character, entertainment, brand, lifestyle and art and design licensing to life, this year's Brand Licensing Europe educational programme is the most inclusive in the event's 21-year history.

Keynotes are scheduled for Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd October and will be announced in September. BLE takes place from 1-3 October at ExCeL London and visitors can register for free at www.brandlicensing.eu/register-now.

Pink Key Licensing managing director Richard Pink explained: "I wanted to host a session that is totally relevant to retail as it's changed so much in the last 12 months: it's such a pressurised industry, so many big bricks and mortar names have lost their way and online is massively more important these days.

"This means retailers need to be so much savvier about licensing and I have a retailer, agent, licensee and licensor on the panel. By bringing together experts from each side of the licensing equation, I intend to show how they are adapting to the changing environment to maximise the opportunities and will be encouraging them to share valuable nuggets of wisdom with the audience."

Louise French, Beanstalk VP business development and marketing, added: "Licensing in the food and beverage area has become increasingly complex and competitive as multiple brands look to broaden their appeal through new brand extensions. The session will explore how leading brands in the sector are employing innovations to create a broader brand experience.

"With participation from leading licensees on behalf of Pimm's and TGIFridays, the panel will provide insight into how these much-loved restaurant and beverage brands are leading the charge in product development and marketing, leading to joyful discovery for consumers."

BLE event director Anna Knight: "We are incredibly proud of this year's conference programme – it's comprehensive and cohesive and considerate of everyone visiting BLE. With sessions on gaming, publishing and heritage licensing, we have tied the educational content to this year's themes, delivering rich, deep content that's of real value to retailers and licensees.

"We cannot wait to announce this year's two keynotes – one focusing on animation and the second on eSports – we just know they are going to be packed out. All BLE sessions are free to attend – just the like the show itself – and space will be available on a first come first served basis. When it comes to the keynotes, we recommend that visitors arrive at least 10 minutes before they start to avoid disappointment."

