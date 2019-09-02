Chubb announces appointment of Dónal Corcoran Regional Vice President - Consumer Lines for Accident and Health Continental Europe

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Dónal Corcoran as Regional Vice President - Consumer Lines for Accident and Health Continental Europe with immediate effect.

In this newly created role Dónal will have overall responsibility for defining and executing the strategic direction of consumer lines and partnerships business across Continental Europe.

Dónal will report to Véronique Brionne Senior Vice President - Director of Accident and Health, Continental Europe, and will be based in Madrid.

Dónal brings more than 15 years' experience in the consumer insurance business to this role gained from several international assignments with increasing responsibility at AIG. He holds a Master's Degree in Finance from the University of Cork in Ireland. He is also a Chartered Accountant and MBA candidate from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, USA. Dónal was awarded the 'Leader of Tomorrow' distinction by the International Insurance Society in Singapore in 2016.

Véronique Brionne said:

"I am delighted to welcome Dónal to Chubb as we look to develop our long-term consumer lines and partnerships strategy across Continental Europe. Dónal brings a wealth of international and multi-line experience to help us drive the business forward and deliver against our ambitious growth plan in the region."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk