Meet the Six Winners of the 2019 Wise Awards

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the six winners of the 2019 WISE Awards, recognizing and promoting six innovative projects from across the world that address global educational challenges.

The 2019 WISE Awards winners:

Family Business for Education (Street Child) (UK/Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Liberia) – supports low-income families with support packages to help fund children's' education, including financial aid, business training, planning support, mentoring and access to incentivised savings schemes and loans. Since 2009, the project has supported over 15,000 families.

United World Schools: Teaching the Unreached (UK/Cambodia, Nepal and Myanmar) – develops community schools in highly remote villages, making education easily accessible and involving communities along the way through recruiting and training local teachers. Over 25,000 children have been given the chance to attend school for the first time as a result.

Micro:bit Educational Foundation (UK/Global) – an accessible and affordable device to help children and students around the world learn how to design, create, code and program. Supported by the BBC, Micro:bit works with partners globally to provide access to entry level technology, having a real impact on girls and under-represented groups.

Programa Criança Feliz (Brazil) – one of the largest early childhood development home visiting programs in the world, launched by the Brazilian Ministry of Citizenship. The intent is to reach all of the country's most vulnerable pregnant women and young children, offering a network of protection and care services. Since 2016, the program has trained 20,000 home visitors and 3,000 supervisors to reach nearly 500,000 children and pregnant women.

Arpan's Personal Safety Education Programme (India) – the largest NGO addressing child sexual abuse in the country, providing prevention and intervention services to children and adults. A total of 200,000 children and adults have been impacted by the program since its creation.

Akilah Institute (USA/Rwanda) – an award-winning women's college that delivers high-quality, market-relevant education through a lens of opportunity and sustainability for women at its Rwanda campus. Akilah's model leverages technology, competency-based education, and personalized learning.

The projects will be celebrated during the WISE Global Summit from November 19-21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. The theme of the global Summit is "UnLearn, ReLearn: What it means to be Human". In addition to publicity and networking opportunities, each will receive $20,000 (US).

