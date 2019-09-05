KAZAKHSTAN ENERGY WEEK - 2019 | XII KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum: Future of Energy Sources: Innovative Growth

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 23 to 29, 2019, the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan will hold KAZAKHSTAN ENERGY WEEK – 2019, the largest event in the energy sector of the region. The event is organized by the KAZENERGY Association with the support of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

KEW is a global platform for discussing ways to achieve the goals related to the creation of a sustainable energy future, which gives a unique opportunity for specialists to participate in discussions on the development of the industry, to hear the position of the world's leading experts.

th anniversary of Kazakhstan's oil. The key events of KAZAKHSTAN ENERGY WEEK will be: XII KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum: Future of Energy Sources: Innovative Growth, DIGITAL ENERGY interactive exhibition, more than 30 forum events, as well as sub-forum events dedicated to the 120anniversary of Kazakhstan's oil.

On the sidelines of the KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum will be a presentation of the IV National Energy Report – the most comprehensive study of the current state and prospects of the development of the fuel and energy sector of Kazakhstan.

Participants of KAZAKHSTAN ENERGY WEEK:

+2500 delegates +50 countries +300 companies +80 speakers +1000 publications +200 media

KEW-2019 this year's program:

Participants of the Forum:

Our sponsors: Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan WORLD PETROLEUM COUNCIL WORLD ENERGY COUNCIL INTERNATIONAL ENERGY CHARTER IRENA ROSCONGRESS Foundation National Company KazMunayGas (general partner) TENGIZCHEVROIL (general partner)