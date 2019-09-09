CEIBS Kickstarts MBA Admissions Campaign with Open Day Event

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIBS kickstarted its MBA 2022 admissions campaign by opening its doors to prospective students for a special MBA Exclusive Lecture. The event, held in the on-campus Sinopec Auditorium, attracted over 300 people, making it one of the biggest such events in recent years.

The event involved an introductory presentation about the MBA Programme, Q&A session, campus tour and keynote lecture by CEIBS Assistant Professor of Strategy Richard Carney entitled, The Biggest Change to the Global Economy in 200 Years: Opportunities and Risks. Prof. Carney spoke about the rising significance of emerging economies in the global politico-economic realm and China's elevation to the centre stage of the global economy with the Belt and Road Initiative. He used two cases to supplement his lecture: "China-Belarus Industrial Park" and "Djibouti – The Singapore of Africa". The lecture was an excerpt from one of the 50 elective courses offered as part of the CEIBS MBA programme.

Frank Liu completed his undergraduate studies from United States and is now a budding entrepreneur in the education sector. He hopes to be one of 180 elite individuals to be recruited for the CEIBS MBA Class of 2022. "As a founder of a company I must keep growing," he said. "The curriculum, faculty resources and strong network of CEIBS, as well as the support from school's start-up incubator (eLab) and mentoring programme will help me add a lot of value to my venture."

The CEIBS MBA programme sits at #5 in the 2019 Financial Times' Global MBA rankings and has seen a recent surge in applications, especially from overseas. "Being a young school, we were still able to achieve a #5 ranking," commented CEIBS MBA Programme Director Juan Fernandez. "It was a very hard achievement, but it has been possible because of great students and great faculty. This is what makes CEIBS important."

With the admission cycle now in motion, the CEIBS MBA Admissions Team will host a series of upcoming events in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Xi'an. CEIBS will also attend MBA tours and host face-to-face talks in Toronto, Sydney, New York, London, Taipei, Seoul, Boston, Milan, Rome, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, New Delhi, Bangalore and Manila.