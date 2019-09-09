Publicis Sapient Appoints Kristi Erickson as Global Chief Talent Officer

Newest C-Suite Hire Brings Over 30 Years of Experience and Expertise to the Digital Business Transformation Company

Publicis Sapient , the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, has announced today the appointment of Kristi Erickson as Global Chief Talent Officer. Kristi will be working directly with Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz to build a successful foundation for future generations of leadership and ensure the creation of an integrated, high-performing talent function that will drive strategic outcomes at the company.

"We are thrilled to hire Kristi Erickson as our Chief Talent Officer. Her extensive background and expertise are aligned with our company objectives to ensure we deliver on our promise to help our clients become digitally enabled to better serve their customers and thrive in the future," said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient. "Her commitment to inclusion and talent development will be vital to providing the tools for success to our 20,000 global employees."

Kristi is an accomplished professional with over 30 years of experience working across organizations and partnering with their C-level executives to develop and drive talent and culture strategies to enable business strategy. Prior to joining Publicis Sapient, Kristi held Chief People Officer roles spanning verticals, regions and horizontal service lines.

Kristi worked at Accenture for 25 years during a period of expansive growth and transformative change. She was a partner and held positions of increasing responsibility, including Executive Director of Human Resources (HR) for Accenture's Global Systems Integration & Technology Service Line, where she led the HR strategy and delivery for over 100,000 people globally. Additionally, she served as Executive Director of HR for the North America region setting the human capital strategy for 37,000 people across the US and Canada while leading an HR team of over 550 individuals to achieve this strategy through a period of high volatility. She was also a member of Accenture's Talent Management Board.

"I am very excited to join Nigel and the team at Publicis Sapient," stated Kristi Erickson. "I look forward to partnering with our leaders to build strong, cohesive, world-class teams that help our clients realize their future, create meaningful work and experiences for our people and make Publicis Sapient a more inclusive and equitable workplace where all people can learn, grow and thrive."

Kristi has comprehensive experience in building and leading world-class teams to deliver programs and operations worldwide to drive business results. She is an advocate and driver of inclusivity and equity in the workplace.

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get digitally enabled, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices around the globe, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and customer obsession – combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness – enables us to accelerate our clients' businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe.

