Retired General and Defense Secretary James Mattis will join The Cohen Group

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General James Mattis will join The Cohen Group as a Senior Counselor in October, the firm announced today.

"Jim Mattis is a national treasure, a leader known throughout the world for his strategic judgment as well as his unyielding principles," said former Defense Secretary Bill Cohen, Chairman of The Cohen Group. "He is a Marine, a student of history, a scholar and teacher, and a public servant in the truest sense of the term. We are honored to be working with him, and our clients will benefit from his knowledge and guidance."

General Mattis served as the U.S. Secretary of Defense from January 2017 to December 2018. He commanded troops at all levels during his 43-year career as an infantry Marine, retiring in 2013. His major command assignments included U.S. Joint Forces Command and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation. As the head of the U.S. Central Command, he directed military operations of more than 200,000 military personnel across 20 countries from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia.

Secretary Cohen and General Mattis began working together in 1997 when General Mattis was a Colonel serving as the Executive Secretary in the front office at the Pentagon.

When his nomination as Defense Secretary was announced in December 2016, the late Senator John McCain said, "Jim Mattis is without a doubt one of the finest military officers of his generation and an extraordinary leader who inspires a rare and special admiration in his troops."

In addition to his work with The Cohen Group, General Mattis is the Davies Family Distinguished Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, a member of the Board of Directors of General Dynamics, and a member of the Board of the Tri-Cities Food Bank in his hometown of Richland, Washington.

General Mattis will join a distinguished group of senior leaders at The Cohen Group who provide strategic guidance and active assistance to the firm's clients, including:

Formed in 2001, The Cohen Group is comprised of more than 70 professionals with many decades of combined experience working in top-level positions in Congress, the White House, the State Department, the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the intelligence community, and other federal agencies and in European and Asian governments, international organizations, and the private sector.

With offices in Washington, London, Beijing, Tianjin, New Delhi, Riyadh, and Brisbane, The Cohen Group provides its clients the insights needed to better understand and shape the business, political, legal, regulatory, and media environments in which they operate. This includes both developing strategic business plans to help clients achieve their objectives and actively participating with clients in the execution of those plans.

DLA Piper , a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The Cohen Group also has a strong strategic partnership with, a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.