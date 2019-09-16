Vretta, Humber College, and the Luxembourg Ministry of Education Recognized by the Brandon Hall Excellence in Learning Group

Vretta , along with Humber College and the Luxembourg Ministry of Education , were once again recognized for the implementation and the impact of their Assessment-for-Learning projects, MathemaTIC and the OCMT , with two awards from the international 2019 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards. TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -, along withand the, were once again recognized for the implementation and the impact of their Assessment-for-Learning projects,and the, with two awards from the international 2019 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards.

MathemaTIC, developed by Vretta and the Luxembourg Ministry of Education, in partnership with socio-economic research and education testing institutions, won the Gold award for the Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development for developing essential mathematics skills for students across Luxembourg. This award marks the second year in a row that MathemaTIC has won a Gold award from the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards. Last year, MathemaTIC won the Gold award for the Best Advance in Custom Content for its successful implementation and progress towards raising attainment and reducing the equity gap at primary and secondary schools in Luxembourg.

The OCMT, developed by Vretta in collaboration with all 24 colleges and 72 school boards in Ontario, and led by Humber College, won the Silver award for the Best Advance in Custom Content for successfully raising the level of numeracy for students in secondary and post-secondary institutions across Canada. This award marks the third year in a row that the OCMT has won an award from the Brandon Hall Excellence Award. Last year, the OCMT won the Gold award for the Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development for successfully raising the level of numeracy for student success and in 2017 won the Gold award for Best Advance in Custom Content for addressing the numeracy gap through immersive technology solutions.

About Brandon Hall

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program is the most prestigious awards program in the learning industry around the world. Often times called the "Academy Awards" in the learning industry, this Excellence Award recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. Excellence Awards Program is the most prestigious awards program in the learning industry around the world. Often times called the "Academy Awards" in the learning industry, this Excellence Award recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results.

About Vretta

Vretta is an award-winning EdTech leader that is breaking the mould of teaching and learning through its engaging, flexible, and affordable resources. Through our collaborations with educators across the world, we are reshaping the learning experiences for students and ensuring that they acquire meaningful skills that serve them in their lives and professions. is an award-winning EdTech leader that is breaking the mould of teaching and learning through its engaging, flexible, and affordable resources. Through our collaborations with educators across the world, we are reshaping the learning experiences for students and ensuring that they acquire meaningful skills that serve them in their lives and professions.