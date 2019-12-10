Join Astea Roundtable at Field Service Europe 2019 to Learn How its Customer Centric Ensures Uninterrupted Service for the Busy Retail Industry

service management and mobility solutions , announced today its sponsorship of Field Service Europe 2019. The main topic of discussion this year will be how to advance field service by expanding service offerings and moving towards outcomes-based models. To support this theme, Astea will be hosting a roundtable discussion featuring its customer Centric, a Netherlands-based organisation delivering IT solutions and services to over 4,000 customers in various industry sectors including retail, government, finance and supply chain. At this roundtable, Centric service leaders will share how their organisation has evolved to provide the level of proactive and uninterrupted service delivery that today's customers demand. AMSTERDAM, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc., a leading global provider of fieldand, announced today its sponsorship of2019. The main topic of discussion this year will be how to advance field service by expanding service offerings and moving towards outcomes-based models. To support this theme, Astea will be hosting a roundtable discussion featuring its customera Netherlands-based organisation delivering IT solutions and services to over 4,000 customers in various industry sectors including retail, government, finance and supply chain. At this roundtable, Centric service leaders will share how their organisation has evolved to provide the level of proactive and uninterrupted service delivery that today's customers demand.

Astea's VP of Service Delivery in EMEA, Anthony Daly, will be joined by Ferry Kalfsvel and Jos van Walree from Centric as they discuss, "How to Meet the Needs of Today and Tomorrow Within Field Service". Attendees will learn how Centric has leveraged Business Intelligence in its tooling, monitoring and management systems in order to prevent unplanned downtime. Attendees will also learn how Centric has improved the efficiency of its field service operations while simultaneously meeting its customers' requirements for better response times and more personalized service experiences.

"If you want to have more efficient operations, you need to know from your monitoring devices if something is going wrong or about to go wrong instead of wasting time on calls and service visits," said Ferry Kalfsvel, Managing Director at Centric Supply Chain Solutions. "You must get to the point where you can monitor devices and fix them remotely."

Jos van Walree, Business Unit Manager, Managed Retail Services at Centric, continues by explaining how mission-critical it is for his team to keep their clients' Point of Sales (POS) devices operational.

"We service retail shops, it's all about cash registers," said Jos van Walree. "If the cash register doesn't work then our customers can't manage their business or continue to function effectively. Centric's mission is to ensure that doesn't happen. We make sure their business continues to flourish and grow."

In addition to the roundtable, the Astea EMEA team will be at booth #18 to demonstrate how Astea's unique FSM platform provides the data-driven business intelligence that service organisations need in order to deliver proactive, uninterrupted service.

If your customers demand more consistent and personalised service delivery, join our roundtable or visit booth #18 to learn how Astea can help your organisation modernize its tooling, monitoring and management systems to meet these and other strategic objectives for 2020. You can also learn more by visiting Astea.com.

"On a final note, the timing of this conference is perfectly aligned with the announcement that the joining of two FSM industry titans—IFS and Astea—which is still set to complete before the end of the year. The IFS and Astea teams are excited to begin working together and will use Field Service Europe 2019 as an opportunity to network and celebrate what's next."

