Tarun Chopra named Clements Worldwide CEO

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clements Worldwide, a leader in international insurance for expatriates and organizations, announced that the company President Tarun Chopra would become the organization's Chief Executive Officer. Chopra will also retain his President role, while Jon Clements will continue to serve as company Chairman.

"It is with great excitement I announce Tarun Chopra's promotion to Chief Executive Officer of Clements Worldwide," Clements said. "Tarun brings a variety of leadership skills to this role that have been honed over many years as a corporate leader elsewhere and during his nine years as a global leader at Clements. The company's future could not be brighter under Tarun's leadership and I have no doubt he will take Clements Worldwide to even greater heights. Anyone that knows Tarun quickly realizes that he is passionate and focused, but is also a person that shows warmth and caring to our customers, partners, and employees."

Chopra brings plenty of experience to the CEO role. He joined Clements in 2010 as Chief Financial Officer and was promoted to President in 2017. His pre-Clements career included more than two decades in business operations roles with world-renowned organizations such as Fannie Mae, Whirlpool, Boston Consulting Group, and Ernst & Young.

His experience is also multi-faceted—Chopra has worked in numerous areas, including strategic planning, operations, technology, and finance.

Chopra will now use his expertise to help Clements Worldwide accomplish its mission of helping people and organizations gain the freedom to live and operate anywhere in the world. Chopra welcomes the challenge and cherishes the opportunity to become the company's next Chief Executive.

"It is an honor to have an opportunity to lead Clements Worldwide, and I am deeply humbled," Chopra said. "I thank Jon and the Board of Directors for the confidence they have shown in me. Clements Worldwide's unique portfolio, outstanding customer service, and hard-working team make me confident that we will continue to bring tremendous value to our customers and shareholders for years to come. Clements will remain ex-pats' go-to insurance source."

ABOUT CLEMENTS WORLDWIDE

Clements Worldwide was founded in 1947 by Robert Clements and M. Juanita Guess-Clements with the vision of delivering customized insurance solutions for expatriates worldwide. Clements is the first company to offer expatriate insurance for U.S. State Department employees, providing U.S. Foreign Service officers with insurance coverage while on overseas assignment. Today, the firm offers a wide range of insurance products and services for both individuals and organizations that work and travel across borders. Clements operates five offices around the globe:

Washington, D.C., London, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Dubai.

nahmed@clements.com Contact: Nabeel AhmedHead of Global Marketing202-872-0060

Source: Clements Worldwide

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056382/Clements_Worldwide_tarun_chopra_1.jpg Photo -