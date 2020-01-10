Infosys: Continued Momentum in Digital Drives 11.1% YTD Growth

- FY 20 revenue guidance increased to 10.0%-10.5%

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Q3 results further underscore that we remain steadfast in our journey of sustained client relevance and deepening engagement with them, as they partner with us in navigating their next in the digital transformation era", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "For us, this has translated into double digit growth year-to-date, leading to an increase in revenue guidance, accompanied by expanding operating margins."

40.8% YoY 9.5% YoY 1% QoQ 21.9% $1.8 bnDigital CC growth Cc growth CC growth Operating Margin Large deal signings

1. Financial Highlights – Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

"Overall performance during the quarter was satisfactory on multiple counts – broad-based growth, steady increase in client metrics and healthy large deal wins", said Pravin Rao, COO. "Large deal wins continue to be robust with growth of 56% so far this year. We had a further reduction in attrition, demonstrating the results of our continued efforts towards strengthening employee engagement and value proposition."

"Operating margins improved further during the quarter driven by relentless cost optimization and operating leverage", said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "Cash generation was extremely strong with cumulative free cash flow crossing $ 1.5 bn. Return on Equity increased further to 25.9% driven by margin expansion and increased shareholder payouts."

2. Update on Whistleblower Matters

The company has issued a separate press release announcing conclusion of the independent investigation into allegations contained in the anonymous whistleblower complaints disclosed earlier.

3. Client wins & Testimonials

4. Recognitions

