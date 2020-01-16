Roadshow of the 3rd CIIE in France

MARSEILLE, France, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The roadshow of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), held on January 14 in Marseille, France, attracted nearly 120 participants from government agencies, economic and trade institutions as well as enterprises of the country. French luxuries giant Kering and winery Maison Bouey from Bordeaux signed contracts to attend the third CIIE at the meeting, becoming the first French exhibitors of the Expo.

The Ministry of Commerce of China is closely cooperating with its French counterpart to promote the common understanding of both countries' leaders and drive bilateral economic and trade cooperation toward a new high, said Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan. It is a significant move for the Chinese government to hold CIIE to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization and actively open the Chinese market to the world. CIIE has become a "fast channel" to enter Chinese market for global enterprises. Wang hoped more French enterprises to attend the third CIIE to explore Chinese market with their featured quality products, technologies and services, share Chinese economic development opportunities and infuse greater impetus into the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France.

Marseille's vice mayor Didier Parakian expected to strengthen cooperation with China in port logistics, digital economy as well as other fields, and encouraged local enterprises to participate in the Expo.

