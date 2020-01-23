PZU in Cooperation With Goldman Sachs Asset Management Launches Two New Passive Sub-funds and One Own Based on the Recently Created WSE CEEplus Index

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PZU is launching the sale of three new investment funds on the inPZU platform operated by TFI PZU. The first of them is based on the newly created GPE CEEplus Index based on the value of a portfolio of the 114 largest and most liquid companies listed on stock exchanges from the Central Europe region. Another big success today is the announcement of the start of sales of two new unique passive feeder funds, developed by TFI PZU in cooperation with Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

From 22 January 2020, PZU will offer on its inPZU platform two unique new passive feeder funds developed by TFI PZU in close collaboration with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. In addition, the PZU investment fund company TFI PZU is launching the inPZU sub-fund CEEplus, developed in cooperation with the Warsaw Stock Exchange and based on the WSE's CEEplus index. Three new passive sub-funds available on the inPZU platform are:

Cooperation between PZU and GSAM

TFI PZU is expanding its offer of innovative equity-fund solutions available on the inPZU online platform. PZU gives Polish investors unique indirect access to passive products managed by GSAM implementing the ActiveBeta methodology.

TFI PZU cooperation with the WSE

The CEEplus index is based on the value of a portfolio of the largest and most liquid companies listed on stock exchanges from the Central Europe region, from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. The base value of the CEEplus index was set on 3 September 2019 at 1,000.00 points.