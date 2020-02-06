Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on February 25, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, March 25, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 4224755#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

