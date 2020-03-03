Infosys to Transform K+S' Infrastructure to NextGen Agile and Flexible Hybrid Cloud

KASSEL, Germany and BANGALORE, India, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Infosys

(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic long term partnership with K+S AG, world's largest salt manufacturer and Europe's biggest supplier of Potash, to support its 'Shaping 2030 Strategy' - by preparing an agile and flexible IT infrastructure foundation to enable their digital roadmap. As part of this partnership, Infosys will help K+S become more sustainable by navigating them to a next generation hybrid cloud datacentre.

Infosys will set up two state-of-the-art, centralized and dedicated datacentres in Kassel, Germany and 16 regional datacentres in Europe, USA, Canada, and South America along with a public cloud ecosystem. Infosys will deliver critical infrastructure services in a hybrid cloud and manage these centres end-to-end. This will ensure seamless operations, value and consistency in the quality of services delivered across locations worldwide. Infosys will also be responsible for managing the IT landscape of K+S across 100+ sites for over 9000 end users, across 25+ countries globally.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are excited to be working with K+S AG as a strategic partner to drive their IT infrastructure transformation and support programs. We will continue to leverage the perfect blend of people and software to deliver superior experiences for K+S users. This partnership will enable K+S reimagine their workplace and bring in agility of cloud infrastructure to help them achieve their business goals."

Dr. Berthold Kröger, Head of IT, K+S, said, "At K+S, we're excited to work with Infosys to accomplish our key business goals, transform the current IT infrastructure, and future-proof our digital workplace. Infosys' expertise in the next-gen hybrid cloud will enable us to streamline our operations across datacentres, global networks, workplace and end-user support services. This partnership will help us cope with the evolving times by transforming our IT infrastructure with new age technology adoption for flexible service delivery in a cost-effective and timely fashion."

