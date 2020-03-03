The Royal Canadian Mint reinvents the coin with its first-ever collectible in the shape of a real cut diamond
OTTAWA, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Breaking the mold to prove there can be more than two sides to a coin, the Royal Canadian Mint has proudly created a collectible in the three-dimensional shape of a real cut diamond. The 2020 $50 Fine Silver Diamond Shaped Coin – Forevermark
Yet another numismatic evolution comes from the Mint's R&D Lab Collection. The 2019 $2 Fine Silver Coin - Multilayered Polar Bear. The coin reinvents artist Brent Townsend's iconic $2 circulation coin polar bear design, as the design elements of its reverse appear on distinctly separate layers of engraving: the polar bear and outer ring area appear to float above the arctic seascape that is home to this icon of Canadian currency.
Turning to the past, the Mint has issued new coins recognizing symbols of history with the half-kilogram 2020 $125 Fine Silver Coin – 75
Fast-forwarding to early French and English settlement of Canada, the 2020 $10 Fine Silver Coin – 350
Other coins launching in March include:
