Media Advisory - BMO Expert Podcast on COVID-19 and the Future of the Global Economy
Pubblicato il: 31/03/2020 22:47
TORONTO, Ontario, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Following BMO Financial Group's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, BMO is providing access to a podcast featuring diverse perspectives on the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and how businesses must evolve and adapt to changing conditions.
In this podcast, BMO experts examine how the current situation compares to the financial crisis of 2008, the long-term economic impact of government and central bank stimulus and relief packages, as well as how companies will succeed, grow, and deliver shareholder value in the "new normal".
