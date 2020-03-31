Media Advisory - BMO Expert Podcast on COVID-19 and the Future of the Global Economy

TORONTO, Ontario, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Following BMO Financial Group's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, BMO is providing access to a podcast featuring diverse perspectives on the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and how businesses must evolve and adapt to changing conditions.

In this podcast, BMO experts examine how the current situation compares to the financial crisis of 2008, the long-term economic impact of government and central bank stimulus and relief packages, as well as how companies will succeed, grow, and deliver shareholder value in the "new normal".

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, BMO has provided expert cross-sector perspectives to provide context and accurate, relevant and actionable information to help its customers make informed decisions. Visit

bmocm.com/COVID-19

for more up-to-the-minute insights.

