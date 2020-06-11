Learning Tree International Accelerates the Rolls-Royce Free Training Initiative with Microlearning in Key Digital Transformation Topics
Webinar Series Announced with Ask the Experts Live Q&A
HERNDON, Virginia, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International ("Learning Tree") has partnered with Rolls-Royce on their effort to "Help you prepare for the new normal" by providing a webinar series and digital resources to the public at no cost. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the world to evolve, the global economy is predicted to shrink by 3% in 2020.
"We know organisations are facing a number of business continuity challenges with so many in the workforce adjusting to this new normal," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "We're proud to partner with Rolls-Royce on their Digital Academy to enable individuals to continue working toward professional goals during these uncertain times."
"Many people and businesses are experiencing incredibly tough circumstances and these free training packages are a tangible way for us to offer some help," said Manisha Mistry, Head of the Digital Academy at Rolls-Royce.
Upcoming Webinar Series
Additional Upskilling & Business Continuity Resources In addition to the webinar series, Learning Tree will continue to add learning resources aligned to these hot IT topics to create a learning library. This content will feature microlearning videos, skills assessments, case studies, blogs, and more!
View Resources at
Learning Tree is ready to support our customers with business continuity through this crisis. For more information, please visit:
