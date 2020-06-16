ThomasLloyd SICAV - Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange

ZURICH, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With effect from Monday, 15th June 2020 ThomasLloyd SICAV – Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund (SIIF) will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with a range of share classes approved for trading on the EU-regulated Bourse de Luxembourg (BdL) market. The SIIF is an open-ended Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) domiciled in Luxembourg and structured as a SICAV (UCI Part II) and subject to the UCITS V Directive depositary regime. The SIIF is the world's first fully regulated, open-ended public infrastructure fund.

The objective of the Fund is to achieve an attractive risk-adjusted return across all market conditions through financing, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of high-quality sustainable infrastructure assets that will generate regular income and capital appreciation for its shareholders. In seeking to achieve this objective, the Fund will invest directly via equity and debt instruments in unlisted infrastructure assets in the areas of renewable energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure and communication with a geographic focus on developing and emerging markets applying socially responsible investment principles (SRI) and reducing investment risks through diversification across countries, sectors, technologies and investment styles. Since the launch of the portfolio in January 2011, the investment strategy has enjoyed double-digit annual rates of return whilst simultaneously offering low volatility.

The SIIF will also be admitted onto the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX), the world's first and leading platform dedicated exclusively to sustainable financial instruments. The platform promotes investment in ESG, Green and Social Funds providing the Fund can demonstrate guarantees of superior quality and credibility through holding an independent label. The SIIF was awarded the LuxFLAG Environment label in July 2019 in recognition of the rigorous investment strategy and the integration of ESG factors into the investment process of the Fund and will be displayed on the Green segment of the LGX.

Chairman and Group CEO of the ThomasLloyd Group T.U. Michael Sieg commented, "ThomasLloyd's pure-play impact investment strategy is aimed at an increasing number of global investors who seek a capital investment that is guaranteed to make a positive environmental and social impact, in addition to its economic objective."

About the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange is a listing venue for a wide range of international instruments including bonds, stock, funds and structured products. There are over 36,000 securities issued by entities from more than 100 counties. The Exchange offer two markets, the EU-regulated BdL and the Exchange-regulated Euro Multilateral Trading Facility (Euro MTF). Issuers listing on the BdL market are subject to the requirements of the Prospectus and Transparency Obligation Directives. The market is supervised by the Luxembourg supervisory authority, the CSSF, and has been operating since 1929. The Luxembourg Green Exchange was launched in 2016 as a dedicated platform for green, social and sustainable securities. Further information can be found at: www.bourse.lu

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors. In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage, investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing. Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 4.1 billion USD for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. Further information can be found at:

www.thomas-lloyd.com

