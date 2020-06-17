Gramercy Funds Management Expands Presence in London

Two Research Analysts Added to Team

GREENWICH, Connecticut, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management today announced that the firm has expanded its presence in London with the hiring of two experienced research analysts through its affiliated entity Gramercy Ltd.

Tolu Alamutu joined as Senior Vice President in June 2020 and James Barry joined as Vice President in November 2019. Both report to Philip Meier, Managing Director and Head of Emerging Markets Debt.

"The addition of Tolu and James to our research team not only strengthens Gramercy's research capabilities, particularly in the critical regions of CEEMEA and Asia, but also reaffirms our commitment to increasing our footprint in London and Europe more broadly," said Meier. "Despite the recent market disruptions we have seen a positive impact to portfolios and we look forward to continued opportunities in a post-COVID environment."

Prior to joining Gramercy, Ms. Alamutu was with Tellimer (formerly Exotix) as a Credit Research Analyst, where she led the coverage of CEEMEA Financials. Most recently, Mr. Barry was at Citigroup Global Markets where he was responsible for leading coverage of CEEMEA Corporates.

"The growth of the London team positions us for continued success as we move forward in our third decade as a firm," said Robert Koenigsberger, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Gramercy. "Our investors recognize the significance of London in emerging markets investing and we are pleased to add skilled analysts whose insights will positively impact their portfolios"

Ms. Alamutu holds a B.Sc. in Economics from London School of Economics and is a CFA Charter holder. Mr. Barry holds a Masters in Finance from the University of Durham and an undergraduate degree in Economics and Politics.

