Solera Audatex Launches Image Capture Solution In Record Time For Multi-National Insurer, AXA, In The United Arab Emirates

(Audatex FZ LLC), part of Solera Holdings, Inc., a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions for the insurance and automotive industries, today announces the rapid implementation of Audatex Image Capture for use in claims underwriting for AXA, one of the leading global insurers in the region.

AXA in the Gulf has been in partnership with Solera Audatex in the UAE for multiple years. Given the current conditions of the industry brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic, AXA sought an innovative and safe way to simplify and speed up the underwriting process for their customers without requiring physical interaction.

Audatex Image Capture is an intelligent web application delivering smart images that gives the insurer valuable insight into a customer's vehicle condition without requiring the customer or assessor to travel. In the current era of social distancing and continued government regulations encouraging people to stay home, this digital solution is saving time, improving efficiency and keeping people safe.

In just a few short hours from request to delivery, the Solera Audatex team created and launched a bespoke, fast, digital process to support AXA's underwriting needs, using Image Capture. This included testing and training of the AXA claims team.

Here's how the solution works to support the underwriting process for AXA:

"Safeguarding the health, safety and protection of our customers is our utmost priority. As such, at AXA we are glad to have a smooth and efficient digital solution readily available to meet the growing demands of car insurance as more and more people begin using personal vehicles versus public transportation in the coming weeks. We appreciate the quick response from Solera Audatex in getting this process moving quickly, which will help us meet the market need from customers," said Stefan Schrey, Head of Claims at AXA Gulf.

AXA has been a multi-national partner with Solera since 2006, working with the company in France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Mexico, UK, Poland, Ukraine, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, GCC, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Greece. They are also co-shareholders of another Solera business unit in France, Sidexa.

"We're happy to partner with AXA to quickly provide them with the right solution to help them overcome the unforeseen challenges brought on by this pandemic," said Arnaud Agostini, Regional Managing Director, Solera Middle East. "Image Capture brings a whole range of benefits to both insurers and their customers, providing a fully digital solution to save valuable time and ensure continuous operations while enhancing the overall customer experience."

Image Capture also enables bodyshops to send their customers a customisable SMS request for images of their vehicle's condition and damage, via their smartphone. Upon return of images from the customer, the bodyshop receives an email notification and can instantly access the images provided to begin triage immediately with increased accuracy. Using the additional images provided, bodyshops can begin the damage estimation process, gain early repair authorisation and pre-order required parts, all before the vehicle has arrived on site, reducing key-to-key times and improving customer experience and satisfaction.

ABOUT SOLERA AUDATEXTrusted the world over, Solera Audatex has redefined global knowledge and data insight in risk and asset management since 1987. Through unrivalled integrated technology, we connect people, insurers and suppliers, empowering all to make quicker, smarter decisions. Part of the Solera group, we consistently challenge expectations through continuous investment and digital innovation.

ABOUT SOLERASolera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions that adhere to the highest standards of data privacy, security and integrity to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. The company is active in over 90 countries across six continents, processing more than 300 million digital transactions annually for over 235,000 customers and partners. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward.

ABOUT AXA AXA, one of the largest global insurers, is a worldwide leader in Insurance and Asset Management with a purpose of empowering people to live a better life. In the Gulf region, AXA has been present for 70 years, offering a wide range of insurance products and services for corporate, SME and individual customers.

AXA in the Gulf is one of the largest international players in the G.C.C., covering the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar markets, with a workforce of over 800 employees, 25 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers. With a range of products and services tailored to each customer, covering property & casualty insurance and life & health insurance, AXA in the Gulf is a multi-lined one-stop shop insurer.

Additionally, AXA is focused on helping the world better face climate risk, whilst also extending protection and risk knowledge to the public, in an effort to contribute to global economic development and become a trusted partner for customers in the region.

